1 woman Maoist killed, 2 policemen injured in encounter in Chhatisgarh

An encounter between Maoists and Chhattisgarh police broke out on Wednesday. (HT File photo)

A woman Maoist was killed and two security personnel were injured during a gun battle in Chhatisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

DM Awasthi, Chhattisgarh’s director general of police (DGP), said the encounter took place in the morning under Chhotedongar police station area, when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was on an area domination exercise.

“Near Kademeta police camp, Maoists first triggered an IED (improvised explosive device) and started firing which led to the encounter,” Awasthi said while speaking to HT.

“Two security personnel, one belonging to DRG and another of CAF were injured while the team of police recovered a body of woman Maoist,” the top police official added.

Police have also recovered one SLR rifle and a 12-bore rifle from the spot.

Awasthi further said the team is still in the jungle and more details are awaited.