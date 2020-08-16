10,000 ‘Rise Schools’ in MP to be equipped with e-books, skill centres

These schools will be equipped with all advanced technology including e-books, interactive boards, projectors, skill centres, art classes and other advanced infrastructure in one year. (HT Photo)

Samskar (etiquette), moral science and personal development would be taught in 10,000 schools in Madhya Pradesh in this academic year itself as part of the state government ‘Rise schools’ concept, said the state education minister.

MP school education department’s action comes days after the Central government introduced the new education policy (NEP).

“The state’s school education department, which has already completed the work on the new education policy of the state as per South Korea education model, will now merge it with the NEP. The 10,000 government schools will be upgraded as Rise schools to secure the future of kids. These schools will be equipped with all advanced technology including e-books, interactive boards, projectors, skill centres, art classes and other advanced infrastructure in one year. With quality education and skill training a major focus will be on overall development of students in these schools of MP so that they could emerge as samskari, self-reliant and skilled persons,” said Inder Singh Parmar, school education minister.

“The teachers are being trained under a CM Rise training programme for imparting education in these schools. The future recruitment of teachers will also take place as per the qualification, including digital efficiency, required under new education policy,” said the minister.

A school education department officer, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “In these schools, there will be dedicated periods during the studies for the students for arts & culture, personality development, moral science and etiquette. Special educators and speakers will be invited to motivate the students. Study materials and books based on life and deeds of great personalities will also be made available for the students.”

“The classes of sports and yoga will also be made compulsory for strengthening students mentally and physically so that they are able to face future challenges efficiently,” said the officer.

The school education department has a target of upgrading 30,000 schools as Rise Schools in the next three years.

Social activists working in the field of education and opposition Congress have raised doubt on implementation of this system.

Education activist Pankaj Prajapati said, “The central government has come up with a good education policy and the South Korean model is one of the best education models in the entire world but MP government needs to put in a lot of efforts to even implement 10% of it as MP lacks in basic infrastructure. We have doubts on implementation of it as the school education system is in a very bad shape.”

Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia said, “We will feel good if these things don’t remain confined to the files only. It is more like a dream to implement it as the BJP-led state government utterly failed in improving the condition of the school education system in the past 15 years of its rule.”