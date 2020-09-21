Sections
10 bills passed without debate during Tripura assembly’s 1-day session

The Assembly’s monsoon session was reduced to just one day due to Covid-19 pandemic. There was no provision for question-answer session.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:08 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in his speech in the assembly, highlighted government initiatives, including health equipment, Covid tests, medicines to tackle the Covid-19 situation. (Photo @CmoTripura)

The one-day session of the Tripura Assembly on Monday passed 10 bills, including the industrial disputes and salaries, allowances and pension benefits of the ministers and legislators, without any provision for discussion, forcing the opposition legislators to raise slogans and forced to walk out of the House in protest.

The Assembly’s monsoon session was reduced to just one day due to Covid-19 pandemic. There was no provision for question-answer session.

“We were not allowed to speak on political violence, the crisis of employment, food in the state, including the health crisis in Covid-19 situation. There was no provision of discussion regarding these issues and also the bills in the House and we walked out,” leader of opposition Manik Sarkar later told the press.

Total 22,032 Covid cases were recorded in the state, out of whom 245 patients died. Two other patients died by suicide.



Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in his speech in the assembly, highlighted government initiatives, including health equipment, Covid tests, medicines to tackle the Covid-19 situation.

“The Covid-19 patients are dying due to co-morbidities like, heart, kidney ailments, etc. So, Covid deaths are very negligible here,” said Deb.

During the pandemic, the state launched different schemes to provide loans to traders, new social security pension benefits, inland waterways transport route and laid the foundation stone of the first Special Economic Zone, he added.

