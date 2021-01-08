Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 10 constables suspended in Uttarakhand’s US Nagar for alleged involvement in illegal activities

10 constables suspended in Uttarakhand’s US Nagar for alleged involvement in illegal activities

Two of the constables suspended on Friday were held responsible for the escape of a person involved in a firing incident

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 17:13 IST

By Mohan Rajput, Hindustan Times Rudrapur

Uttarakhand Police headquarters in Dehradun. (HT file)

Ten constables from two police stations in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar were suspended on Friday for their alleged involvement in extortion, illegal mining, and absence from duty, said senior police superintendent Daleep Singh Kunwar.

In October, 10 police personnel were suspended for their involvement in illegal mining. Eight others were also removed and attached to the police lines in Rudrapur over the same allegations.

Also read | Uttarakhand HC stays wildlife board nod to de-notification of Shivalik Elephant Reserve

Two of the constables suspended on Friday were held responsible for the escape of a person involved in a firing incident.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai attacks mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi gets 15 years in prison
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Karnataka: 6.3 lakh health workers in line for Covid-19 vaccine; 13.9 lakh vials arriving
by Venkatesha Babu
LIVE: Ninth round of talks between Centre, farmers’ unions on Jan 15
by hindustantimes.com
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

UCEED, CEED 2021 mock test link activated, exam on January 17
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
HT weekend fix for January 8-14, 2021
by Prachi Bari
Civil engineer booked for alleged sexual assault of minor daughter
by HT Correspondent
WhatsApp clarifies its new terms of service is for business chats
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.