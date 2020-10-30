Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 10 CRPF jawans injured as truck overturns in Jharkhand

10 CRPF jawans injured as truck overturns in Jharkhand

The incident took place in Madhuban police station area when around 25 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force’s 154th Battalion were being transported from Madhuban to Nimiaghat, a police officer said.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Giridih

The injured jawans have been admitted to a local hospital and it is being discussed whether to airlift the two-three personnel who are in critical condition. (PTI file photo)

Ten CRPF personnel were injured, some of them critically, when a truck carrying them overturned after losing control while trying to save some bovine animals in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Madhuban police station area when around 25 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force’s 154th Battalion were being transported from Madhuban to Nimiaghat, a police officer said.

Some cattle suddenly came in front of the CRPF truck and the driver tried to manoeuvre to save them, following which the vehicle overturned, the officer said.

The injured jawans have been admitted to a local hospital and it is being discussed whether to airlift the two-three personnel who are in critical condition, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Oct 30, 2020 16:44 IST
LeT behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir, says senior police official
Oct 30, 2020 18:01 IST
EC revokes Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple code violations
Oct 30, 2020 17:54 IST
Bengal boy beaten to death as parents support us, says BJP; cops call it suicide
Oct 30, 2020 17:45 IST

latest news

NASA’s moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on US election
Oct 30, 2020 17:57 IST
Wanted to show what we do, the toll it takes:Cop turned author Karnal Singh
Oct 30, 2020 17:57 IST
2 arrested from Punjab in Bengal BJP leader’s murder
Oct 30, 2020 17:53 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin reveals her marriage plans, wants to adopt a baby girl
Oct 30, 2020 17:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.