Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / 10 fresh Covid-19 fatalities reported in Rajasthan

10 fresh Covid-19 fatalities reported in Rajasthan

Of the latest fatalities, three each were reported from Jaipur, two from Nagaur and one each from Ajmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Kota and Udaipur, the official said.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 14:10 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Jaipur

Out of the total deaths in the state, Jaipur has reported 241, followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 65 in Bharatpur, 64 in Bikaner, 62 in Ajmer, 56 in Kota, 39 in Nagaur, 37 in Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur. (ANI photo)

Rajasthan recorded 10 more fatalities due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the state’s death toll to 908, while 699 fresh cases pushed its tally to 64,676, a health department official said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Of the latest fatalities, three each were reported from Jaipur, two from Nagaur and one each from Ajmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Kota and Udaipur, the official said.

Out of the total deaths in the state, Jaipur has reported 241, followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 65 in Bharatpur, 64 in Bikaner, 62 in Ajmer, 56 in Kota, 39 in Nagaur, 37 in Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.

Of the 699 fresh cases reported in the state, Alwar reported 224 followed by 209 in Bikaner, 143 in Kota, 73 in Jodhpur and 50 in Jaipur.   A total of 14,684 Covid-19 patients are under treatment in the state, while 48,600 have been discharged, the official said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not fit for me to comment on SC’s verdict: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case
Aug 19, 2020 14:34 IST
As Covid-19 care centres gradually close, Mumbai’s civic body to transfer medical equipment
Aug 19, 2020 14:33 IST
Swara Bhasker says she has ‘lost a lot of work’ because of her opinions
Aug 19, 2020 14:30 IST
Scientists decode immune system changes in children with rare Covid related syndrome
Aug 19, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.