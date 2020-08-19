10 fresh Covid-19 fatalities reported in Rajasthan

Out of the total deaths in the state, Jaipur has reported 241, followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 65 in Bharatpur, 64 in Bikaner, 62 in Ajmer, 56 in Kota, 39 in Nagaur, 37 in Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur. (ANI photo)

Rajasthan recorded 10 more fatalities due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the state’s death toll to 908, while 699 fresh cases pushed its tally to 64,676, a health department official said.

Of the latest fatalities, three each were reported from Jaipur, two from Nagaur and one each from Ajmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Kota and Udaipur, the official said.

Out of the total deaths in the state, Jaipur has reported 241, followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 65 in Bharatpur, 64 in Bikaner, 62 in Ajmer, 56 in Kota, 39 in Nagaur, 37 in Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.

Of the 699 fresh cases reported in the state, Alwar reported 224 followed by 209 in Bikaner, 143 in Kota, 73 in Jodhpur and 50 in Jaipur. A total of 14,684 Covid-19 patients are under treatment in the state, while 48,600 have been discharged, the official said.