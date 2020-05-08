10 illegal Bangladeshi nationals on way back home held in Tripura

The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Rajnagar area adjacent to the Indo-Bangla border near Agartala while on the way back to their country. (Representational Photo )

Ten Bangladeshi nationals, who allegedly entered India illegally six-seven months ago in order to find some work in Tripura, were arrested on Friday.

They were arrested from Rajnagar area adjacent to the Indo-Bangla border near Agartala while on the way back to their country.

The Bangladeshi nationals had been living in the Bitterban area in Tripura’s capital Agartala since arriving in the state.

Additional director general of police Rajiv Singh said their preliminary investigation found they came here seven months ago.

“We came here in search of daily-wage work seven months ago. But we have no work these days due to lockdown. That is why we were returning to Bangladesh,” Mohammad Masud Rana, one of the arrested Bangladeshi nationals told the media persons.

India has been under a lockdown to curb the spread of coronvirus outbreak since March 25 which has been extended twice and will now end on May 17.