10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held

After attending the religious meet, the Indonesian nationals arrived in Mumbai on March 7 and were staying at an apartment in Bandra. (Image used for representation). (ANI PHOTO.)

The Mumbai Police arrested ten Indonesian nationals who had visited the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi in March after they completed 20 days in quarantine.

“The ten were part of a group of twelve people who had come to attend the religious gathering in Delhi. We traced them on April 1 and two of them tested positive for Covid-19, and were admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. The remaining 10 were home quarantined for 20 days. We arrested them after their reports came negative,” Mumbai Police spokesperson and deputy commissioner of police (operation) Pranaya Ashok said.

The two persons who were admitted in hospital have now tested negative, and are further under home quarantine till May 8, Ashok added.

The accused were arrested on April 23 under Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease that is dangerous to life) Section 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and are in police custody till April 28.

Mumbai Police had earlier issued an advisory and warning asking people who had attended the meet at Delhi to come forward failing which an FIR would be registered against them.

After attending the religious meet they came to Mumbai on March 7 and were staying at an apartment in Bandra. After attending the religious meet in Delhi, thousands of people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat travelled to several parts of the country in March due to which the number of cases of Covid-19 increased in several states.

During an inquiry, the Mumbai Police learnt that 12 Indonesian nationals had come to India on February 29 and that they had visited Nizamuddin Markaz to attend the meet. “From March on, they visited various places in the city, and we have initiated necessary action after conducting the contact tracing,” a senior police officer from Bandra police station said.