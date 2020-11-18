PM Modi condoles death of 10 killed in road accident in Gujarat

Ten people were killed and 16 injured when the mini truck they were travelling in collided with another truck at a highway in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Wednesday morning.

The 10 people, who died, were from Varachha area of Surat city and they were heading towards Pavagadh in Panchmahal district, Vadodara Police commissioner RB Brahmbhatt was cited as saying by news agency PTI. The injured at the accident site at Waghodia circle on the highway were admitted to the hospital.

More details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)