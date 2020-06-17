Sections
Home / India News / 10 killed on way back from pilgrim centre in Andhra after truck rams vehicle

10 killed on way back from pilgrim centre in Andhra after truck rams vehicle

According to police, the tractor-trolley was carrying a group of 25 people belonging to Gopavaram village of Errupalem block in Telangana’s Khammam district.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 17:25 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

They people were returning from Vedadri, a famous pilgrim centre, after having darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. (HT Photo)

Ten people, including four children, were killed and 14 others injured when a truck rammed the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling at Jaggayyapet in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

While seven of them died on the spot, three others succumbed to their injuries at the government hospital in Jaggayyapet. The injured were also admitted to the same hospital and the condition of three of them is said to be critical.

According to police, the tractor-trolley was carrying a group of 25 people belonging to Gopavaram village of Errupalem block in Telangana’s Khammam district. They were returning from Vedadri, a famous pilgrim centre, after having darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

“As they were approaching Jaggayyapet, a speeding truck loaded with cement bags rammed into the tractor-trolley, which overturned on the road side,” Jaggayyapet sub-inspector of police R Dharma Raju said.



On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took up the rescue operations with the help of locals. The injured were moved to the hospital. “We are yet to ascertain how the accident took place. We have registered a case and taken up the investigation,” the SI said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches website in his memory
Jun 17, 2020 17:58 IST
317 isolation coaches in Delhi to be ready by tonight to host patients, rest by Thursday: Railways
Jun 17, 2020 17:57 IST
Cancel pending CBSE board exams considering prevailing situation: Sisodia to HRD minister
Jun 17, 2020 17:55 IST
Beijing’s new Covid-19 outbreak raises fears for rest of the world
Jun 17, 2020 17:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.