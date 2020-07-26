10 members of gang, which stole Rs 1.5 crore from businessman’s house in Madhya Pradesh, arrested

A gang of robbers, which robbed a businessman’s house and decamped with valuable items and cash worth Rs 1.5 crore in Rajgarh district, was busted by the Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday.

The 10-member gang, which includes seven people from Nepal, was apprehended from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, said Upendra Jain, additional director general (ADG) of Police, Bhopal range.

They were found involved in many robberies in National Capital Region (NCR). Police also recovered fake Aadhaar cards from their possessions.

“They confessed to have committed many robberies and we are trying to get the details. One of the robberies was in a house in Patel Nagar in New Delhi last year in January,” said Jain.

“The gang’s modus operandi was one of the female members used to get a maid’s job in the target’s house and gather all the information regarding cash and valuables. Later, the other gang members based on the information used to commit the robbery,” said Jain.

Superintendent of Police, Rajgarh, Pradeep Sharma said, “The same modus operandi was followed by them to rob the house of businessman Ram Goyal, a resident of Pachor area of Rajgarh district. One of the gang member Anushka Bhukel, 28, a resident of Janakpur, Nepal, got a job at the house of Goyal’s daughter Kushangi in Uttam Nagar area in New Delhi as care taker of the Kushangi’s newborn baby through an agency Asian Maid Service last month. Anushka showed fake IDs to Kushangi to deceive her about her credentials and also shared a mobile number, which was taken from the fake identity card. When Kushangi came to her father’s place in Pachore, Rajgarh from New Delhi on July 11, Anushka also come with her.

“In just two days, Anushka got all the details of the house and informed the other gang members Tej Rokya and Bharat Thapa, residents of Nepal and presently staying in Lal Kuan area in New Delhi. On July 14 at around 8 pm, Anushka served khichdi to Ram Goyal his wife Sushma Goyal, his daughter Kushangi and six-month-old granddaughter by mixing a drug in it. All the members of the family, including the toddler, fainted after having that khichdi. Anushka with the help of Tej and Bharat robbed valuable items and cash worth Rs 1.53 crore and fled in an Ola cab, which was brought to Rajgarh by Tej and Bharat from New Delhi on rent. On the morning of July 15, a servant Devi Sigh reached Goyal’s home and found the family members fainted. Devi Singh informed neighbours and the police,” said Sharma.

Sharma said, “After robbery, three police teams were formed. One left for New Delhi to probe the matter, one to Nepal and a cyber expert team in Rajgarh. We first tracked down Pawan Thapa who booked the taxi. Later on the basis of information given by him, a team led by sub-inspector Ramkumar Raghuvanshi installed a tea shop in Uttam Nagar area to know the details of the accused on July 15. They got success in a week and arrested all the accused when they were planning to leave to Nepal.”

Thapa and other gang members Samrat Dhami, who booked a taxi for the accused; Kamal Singh Thakur, who provided drug to Anushka; Mohammad Hussain and Vikrant Kulkarni from Uttam Nagar New Delhi, who used to purchase jewellery from the accused; Asian Maid agency owner Bilal Hussain, who was a part of the gang; and Sarita Sharma from Nepal, who introduced Anushka to Bilal, were arrested by police.

The seven accused belong to Nepal belong to underprivileged families and come to India a few years ago in search of job. Later, they formed a robbery gang

All the accused were produced before the court and sent on police remand of three days.