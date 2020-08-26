Sections
Home / India News / 10 month old infant among three trapped in MP house collapse, 9 rescued

10 month old infant among three trapped in MP house collapse, 9 rescued

The building in Dewas was in a dilapidated condition, say authorities.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:36 IST

By Nitin Gupta | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Dewas

Search is on for the three people believed to be still trapped under the debris of the building. (HT Photo)

As many as nine persons were rescued while three, including a 10-month-old baby, are still trapped in the debris of a two-storey house which collapsed in Dewas city, 153 kilometres south west of Bhopal, on Tuesday evening, said administrative officers.

Meanwhile, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached Dewas on Wednesday morning for the rescue work going on in Nai Aabadi area on station road, as per the officials.

The house is owned by Zakir Sheikh, an auto-rickshaw driver. Families of four brothers including Zakir reside in the house.

Those rescued include Baskar B, 55, Aksha, 16, Aafia, 9, Anjum, 39, Alfez, 15, Aneesha, 13, Shareen, 21, Shabana, 40, and another person of the family. Those still trapped include Rehan, 16, Simran, 23, and the 10-month-old baby.



The rescued injured were rushed to the district hospital, as per officials.

The male members of the family were out of the house when the house, in a dilapidated condition, collapsed.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed officials to expedite the rescue work.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JEE Advanced 2020 revised brochure released, registration begins on September 11, check complete schedule here
Aug 26, 2020 11:55 IST
Fact check: Man in viral photo with Ranveer, Deepika, Sandip is not Dawood
Aug 26, 2020 11:57 IST
Never thought of quitting as captain: Azhar Ali
Aug 26, 2020 11:54 IST
Cops, protesters clash for 3rd night over black man’s shooting in Wisconsin
Aug 26, 2020 11:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.