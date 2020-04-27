10 new cases take Agra’s Covid-19 tally to 381, Kanpur another hotspot in UP

A view of the historic Taj Mahal near the banks of river Yamuna during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district reported 10 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said on Monday. The total number of positive cases in the district now stands at 381, news agency ANI reported.

Kanpur has emerged as another Covid-19 hotspot in the state with 33 coronavirus cases being reported in the past 24 hours, news agency IANS reported. The city has 185 total Covid-19 cases.

“The latest cases were detected from Bhannana Purwa area where 10 members of a family contracted the virus, while 10 cases were reported from the Colonelganj area. There are 13 women who have coronavirus. We have prepared a contact list of those who came in contact with them and now their tests would be conducted too,” Kanpur’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashok Shukla said.

1868 people have been infected from Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh. While 289 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state, 29 have died from the infection here.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure geo-tagging of all shelter homes in the state and called for an increase in pool testing at all Covid-19 hospitals.

This came after the chief minister held a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees to review the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 27,892 on Monday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 20,835 active coronavirus cases in the country, 6,184 patients have been cured or discharged while 872 people have died from the deadly contagion.

(With inputs from agencies)