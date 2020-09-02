Sections
Home / India News / 10 newborn babies being assessed for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand after nurse tests positive

10 newborn babies being assessed for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand after nurse tests positive

The babies who were admitted in the Sick New Born Care Unit (SNCU) have been shifted out of it and the unit has been shut

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 17:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan times Haridwar

All ten babies are admitted in the hospital’s in the Sick New Born Care Unit (SNCU) . (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

Ten newborn babies are being tested for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand after a nurse tested positive for the virus at the government women’s hospital in Haridwar district, hospital authorities said Wednesday.

The babies who were admitted in the Sick New Born Care Unit (SNCU) have been shifted out of it and the unit has been shut. All other medical staff members are also being tested for Covid-19.

“Samples of all the ten babies have been taken while the child specialist and other medical staff personnel are also being tested,” chief medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Rajesh Gupta said.

He also said that additional preventive and safety measures are being taken in the SNCU as well as the entire hospital premises.



An employee at the district hospital has also tested positive for Covid-19 following which the entire facility has been sanitised.

The forest division office in Chidiyapur range of Haridwar forest division has also been sealed till September 4 as a precautionary measure following reports of a forest range officer testing positive for Covid-19.

All those employees who came to close contact with the forest range officer have been put under home quarantine. The range officer had arrived at Bilkeshwar based Haridwar forest division office for official work on August 27.

