Home / India News / 10-year-old girl killed in house collapse in Panvel

10-year-old girl killed in house collapse in Panvel

The minor girl was crushed under a slab when the house collapsed at around 7 am .

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 13:18 IST

By Farhan Shaikh, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Fire fighters rescued the parents and three siblings of the girl. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

A 10-year-old girl was killed while her parents and three siblings sustained minor injuries after the family’s house collapsed in Taloja, Panvel in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) Tuesday morning, police said.

Officials in the local ward office of the Panvel Municipal Corporation in Pendhar village, said the house collapsed around 7 am.

Police officials said one Munna Harijan, 30, was staying in a rented house near a chawl in Pendhar in the MIDC area. Harijan was staying with his wife, and four children - three daughters aged ten, four and three and a son aged 12.

“Hina, the eldest of the daughters was crushed under the slab when it collapsed on her in the morning. The entire house collapsed shortly after that. After the Panvel fire brigade was informed, the remaining family members were pulled out of the rubble,” said an officer from the Navi Mumbai police control room.



The injured family members were admitted to a hospital in MIDC, Taloja. The local ward office said the cause behind the collapse is not clear yet.

