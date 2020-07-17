Sections
Home / India News / 10 years on, family of Odisha cop killed in landmine blast yet to get land

10 years on, family of Odisha cop killed in landmine blast yet to get land

Bibhisana Sahu of Pandiapali village in Sonepur district was killed in 2010 along with 10 other troopers of the Special Operations Group, an anti-Maoist specialist force like the Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh, when the Maoists triggered a landmine in Boipariguda area of Koraput.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:20 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The policemen were travelling in a vehicle to Malkangiri district from Baipariguda in Koraput district on road clearing when the blast occurred. (HT file photo. Representative image)

The family of an Odisha policeman, who was killed a decade ago in an attack by Maoists, has said it has not got the land the government had promised for all personnel killed in areas affected by the insurgency.

Bibhisana Sahu of Pandiapali village in Sonepur district was killed in 2010 along with 10 other troopers of the Special Operations Group, an anti-Maoist specialist force like the Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh, when the Maoists triggered a landmine in Boipariguda area of Koraput.

The policemen were travelling in a vehicle to Malkangiri district from Baipariguda in Koraput district on road clearing when the blast occurred.

Eyewitnesses said the impact of the blast was so severe that the vehicle was blown up at least 25 feet in the air before falling into a ditch below. Severed parts of the policemen’s bodies, including those of the 24-year-old Sahu, were found on trees.



Though his family received the financial assistance and his younger brother Pankah got a job in the police department, his family is yet to get the 10 decimals land that the government had announced for all the slain policemen in Maoist areas.

“I have been running to government offices for getting the patta of the 10 decimals of land that the government had announced, however, I am yet to get it,” Sahu’s father, Baikuntha, said.

“I have provided all necessary documents to the government, but have not succeeded. How long would we have to run around for a piece of land? Don’t the families of the police martyrs deserve respect?” he asked.

Sonepur district collector Monisha Banerjee said she has recently gone through all the documents of the case and ordered for the speeding up of the process.

“I don’t know as to why the process was delayed. We should be able to give the land to the family in the next two months,” Banerjee said.

The state government has claimed major gains in its fight against the Maoists by announcing exclusion of five districts from the list of affected ones.

Last week, Odisha’s director general of police (DGP) Abhay said the state has recommended to the Union ministry of home affairs to exclude five districts from the list of those get funding from the Centre’s Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme for fighting the Maoists.

Abhay said with Maoist situation improving in the state and more rebels surrendering due to aggressive police action, Odisha has now recommended to the Centre to drop Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Nayagarh.

Once the Centre excludes these districts, Odisha would have 10 districts under SRE.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rains begin to reach deficient parts of NW India, to intensify over the weekend: RWFC
Jul 17, 2020 12:34 IST
Physical distancing may help ease burden on hospitals, but only to a point
Jul 17, 2020 12:30 IST
A million cases, but just how badly affected is India?
Jul 17, 2020 12:29 IST
Assam: Kaziranga tigress rescued from floods released into the wild
Jul 17, 2020 12:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.