100 gram panchayats in UP’s Gorakhpur to be developed as model villages

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to develop 100 gram panchayats in Gorakhpur district as model villages. The villages will be made self-sufficient and act as examples for other gram panchayats.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officers of the district administration that the performance grants and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds are to be used in gram panchayats to create model villages.

In a review meeting with district administration officers, the CM gave instructions for the development of the model villages. He said the villages will have a pond, drainage, roads, open gym, reading room, sports ground and rain water harvesting for water conservation. The district administration should also construct drains, RO water plants, smart classes in the primary schools, anganwadi centers, health centers and community building, CM Adityanath said.

The funds received under the performance grant should be used in the development of the model villages, the CM said, adding that focus should be on generation of the income of the villagers so that these villages can become self-sufficient in future.

District Magistrate Vijayendra Pandian said a detailed project report has been made for the development of the model villages.