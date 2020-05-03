100 Hours 100 Stars: Shashi Tharoor appeals to citizens to make safety their top priority

The Congress leader is spending some quality family time during the lockdown with his mother and sister in Kerala. (HT PHOTO.)

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday appealed to the citizens of the country to stay home and stay safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic and emphasized that isolation at home was the only way to beat the deadly infection.

Often called one of India’s favourite politicians for his wit and erudition, Tharoor joined the ‘100 Hours 100 Stars’ initiative started by Fever Network from his home in Thiruvananthapuram amid the lockdown. He elaborated how an instinct had made him stop his mother from travelling to her home in Kochi just before the lockdown was imposed in March. The Congress leader is spending some quality family time during the lockdown with his mother and sister in Kerala.

“I have been very busy with my duties as a Member of Parliament throughout the fight against coronavirus. A number of my constituents reached out for help even before the lockdown was imposed. We received a number of appeals from people from Kerala who were stranded in other cities or countries, including fishermen and students. We have supplied test kits and protective medical gear to several frontline workers from my MP’s fund,” Tharoor said.

“We had migrant workers too, who were itching to go back to their homes in Bihar and Bengal…I addressed them in Hindi and Bengali and asked them to stay where they were to stay safe and avoid infection,” the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

In an effort to show solidarity to those affected by Covid-19, the Fever Network is committed to uniting people against this fight with the global pandemic. Starting May 2, the Fever Network is launching ‘100 Hours 100 Stars’ – the biggest digital festival ever. Through this fest, the network is celebrating and lauding those frontline workers who risk their own lives to safeguard everyone else’s.

The fest would be packed with performances, interviews and more global stars from their homes as they self-isolate during this health crisis. The campaign aims to gather funds which would then be given towards Covid-19 relief work.