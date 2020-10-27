Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 100 MSRTC bus staffers who worked in Mumbai test positive for Covid-19

100 MSRTC bus staffers who worked in Mumbai test positive for Covid-19

MSRTC staffers are deployed in Mumbai to operate the buses for seven days after which they go back to their home towns.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 14:51 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The MSRTC staffers were operating its buses that had been hired by Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in Mumbai . (HT FILE PHOTO)

At least 100 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staffers tested positive after reaching Sangli district in Maharashtra, the corporation said onTuesday.

The staffers were deployed in Mumbai and were operating buses in the city. They had completed their duty and reached their hometown where they underwent a rapid antigen testing. Of the 400 MSRTC staffers, at least 100 tested positive.

MSRTC staffers are deployed in the city for seven days after which they return to their home towns.

The Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has leased buses from MSRTC to operate in the city. A total of 3,500 MSRTC staffers are deployed everyday to operate buses in the city.



“Ninety per cent of the MSRTC staffers that tested positive are asymptomatic. The staffers were operating buses in the city. A hundred of them tested positive. Most are under home quarantine. The ones who have mild symptoms are hospitalised. There is no critical patient.”said Abhijeet Bhosale, MSRTC spokesperson.

MSRTC staffers who have returned from the city in other districts of Maharashtra will also be screened for coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the BEST had hired 76 MSRTC buses to operate in the city. Later, BEST hired nearly 1,000 MSRTC buses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:09 IST
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Oct 27, 2020 13:45 IST
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Oct 27, 2020 15:06 IST
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Oct 27, 2020 13:28 IST

latest news

Mumbai Police extends ban on drones, flying objects within city limits for another month
Oct 27, 2020 15:18 IST
Bihar Assembly election 2020: All you need to know about Nokha constituency
Oct 27, 2020 15:15 IST
Thoothukudi custodial deaths: CBI charge sheet details six hours of inhumane torture
Oct 27, 2020 15:14 IST
NCP looking for non-Congress, non-BJP partners for Goa polls: Praful Patel
Oct 27, 2020 15:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.