100 tonne medicine, payments worth Rs 452 crore: How India Post served Covid-19-hit country

India Post savings bank accounts have been operating through ATMs and post-office counters. (HT Photo)

In a month of service (till April 24) since the Covid-19 lockdown began, India Post delivered over a 100 tonne of medicines and medical equipment and enabled Postal Savings Bank Account transactions amounting to Rs 33,000 crore and Aadhar-enabled payments worth Rs 452 crore, officials privy to the matter told Hindustan Times.

Department of Post, which falls under Essential Service Maintenance Act, has been the bridge for many people across states during the Covid-19 lockdown. The department adapted to the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in a very short period of time to ensure doorstep delivery of pensions and medicines across the country.

“One of the silent revolutions has been the Aadhar-enabled payment system,” said India Post director-general Arundhaty Ghosh. “You can withdraw money from any bank account and the postman will deliver it your home once your biometric is cleared.”

Nearly 23 lakh users have transacted Rs 452 crore using this system across the country.

The system requires the user to download the India Post Payment Bank app, following which the request can be made. At a time, Rs 10,000 can be withdrawn.

“Many people were facing difficulties reaching their banks, so we decided to take this step to ease their troubles,” Ghosh added.

The app can also be used to pay electricity and mobile bills.

India Post savings bank accounts, which saw transactions amounting to Rs 33,000 crore, have, however, been operating through ATMs and post-office counters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the efforts of the Postal Department on Friday.

“Kudos to the @IndiaPostOffice Network, our hardworking postmen for their stupendous efforts in assisting people during this time,” the PM said on Twitter.