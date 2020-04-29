Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 100 US firms planning to leave China due to Covid-19 interested in UP, says minister

100 US firms planning to leave China due to Covid-19 interested in UP, says minister

UP officials held a webinar with 100 US firms in which many leading names from logistics, electronic and automobile sectors participated, said state’s MSME minister Sidharth Nath Singh.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting with 'Covid-19 management Team-11' of the state in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh has said that the state government is in touch with about 100 US companies who want to leave China due to the coronavirus crisis. He added that these companies have shown interest to come to UP.

“US has significant investment in China. Prime Minister and Chief Minister want to use the opportunity where industries are moving out of China and see how they can be brought to India, especially to UP. Video-conferencing was held with over 100 American companies yesterday, in a webinar. They’ve shown interest,” said Singh, who holds the MSME portfolio.

He said that these companies are big names in logistics, scientific instrumentation, electronic and automobile sectors. “They already have investments in China. I’m hopeful we’ll be able to bring them to UP, given how we’re working by making changes in our industrial and sectorial policy,” Singh added.

The webinar was organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.



Singh said that at the webinar he told the US companies about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s sector-specific policies mainly in the defence, pharmaceuticals, food processing, electronics and education sectors.

Many companies participated in the webinar, including Adobe, Boston Scientific and UPS while Siddharth Nath Singh, along with a team of senior officers, including industrial development commissioner Alok Tandon and principal secretary, MSME and exports, Navneet Sehgal, represented the state.

Sehgal said that US businessmen hailed Yogi government’s fight against Covid-19. They were also informed of the Team-11 which has been set up by the chief minister to check the spread of the virus in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 12:02 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 12:03 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amazon India now offers instant credit to users with Pay Later service
Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST
Covid-19: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf
Apr 29, 2020 11:55 IST
YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.