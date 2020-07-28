100-year-old Pune woman defeats Covid-19

A 100-year-old woman from Pune became one of the oldest persons in Maharashtra to defeat the virus. Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Even as Pune’s Covid-19 tally continues to surge, a 100-year-old woman from the city became one of the oldest persons in Maharashtra to defeat the virus.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department officials, the woman was admitted along with four other members of the family in Covid Care Centre at Yerawada on July 20.

“Her health deteriorated on July 24 through after subsequent treatment she showed remarkable recovery. She was responding to the treatment given by the doctors. The woman was completely on liquid diet for eight days,” said,” said Madhav Jagtap , Deputy Commissioner of PMC on Tuesday.

According to Dr Sangita Bharati, one of the doctors who treated her, due to worsening of health after her saturation levels went down, there were plans to shift her to another hospital. However, the woman eventually overcame the virus.

The woman is from Chandannagar area and had no major pre-existing ailments except blood pressure, said PMC health chief Dr Ramchandra Hankare. “Everyone at the Covid Care Centre made all possible efforts to ensure the woman recovers from Covid-19,” said Hankare.