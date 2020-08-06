100-year-old woman and 2-month-old baby beat Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh

Two Covid-19 patients - a 100-year-old woman and the other a two-month-old baby - were cured of Covid-19 in two different regions of Madhya Pradesh, the state government said in a statement Thursday night.

The two-month-old baby in Khajuraho town of Chhatarpur district who tested positive for Covid-19 in the third week of July was breastfed during illness by his mother as per doctor’s advice to boost his immunity. His mother was already Covid-19 positive when she had delivered the baby in Delhi where her husband worked. The family returned to Chhatarpur after the birth of the baby, according to the statement.

The 100-year-old woman who belongs to Badwah town of Khargone district also suffers from ovarian cancer. She was kept in home isolation after she tested positive for coronavirus on July 21. During the treatment at home she continued her yoga practice. The state health department was informed of her recovery on Thursday, the statement said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is in home quarantine since Wednesday after his recovery from Covid-19, instructed officials during a review meeting through video conferencing on Thursday night that lockdown will be imposed on districts only on Sundays and the night curfew will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am instead of 8 pm to 5 am. With his announcement those districts which have lockdown on Saturdays too will have just one-day lockdown on Sundays, the statement said.

“The CM directed that efforts should be made to minimize death rate by ensuring best treatment in all Covid hospitals. At present, Corona death rate of the state is 4.32%. Advice must be sought from non-governmental subject experts on how to reduce the death rate of Corona”, the statement said.

Chouhan also directed that special attention must be paid to the districts of Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur which have the high numbers of Covid-19 patients.

On Thursday Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally stood at 36,564 out of which 946 people have died. A total of 26,902 have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals across the state.