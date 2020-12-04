Sections
105-year-old woman casts vote in third phase of DDC elections in J-K

Polling for the third phase of DDC elections underway in the Union Territory on Friday. According to the State Election Commission, a total of 48.62 per cent of people cast their vote in the second phase of the DDC election.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 14:51 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Reasi

Ashyan was the first person to cast vote at the polling booth of Saddeqi Mohallah in panchayat Lancha, block Thuroo in the district Reasi. (ANI Photo)

Braving the cold and chilly conditions, 105-year-old Ashyan Begum cast her vote in the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections underway in the Union Territory on Friday.

She was brought to the polling booth by her son. Ashyan was the first person to cast vote at the polling booth of Saddeqi Mohallah in panchayat Lancha, block Thuroo in the district Reasi.

Polling for the third phase of DDC elections underway in the Union Territory on Friday.

According to the State Election Commission, a total of 48.62 per cent of people cast their vote in the second phase of the DDC election.



“The overall voting percentage for the second phase of the elections has recorded a voter percentage of 48.62 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir. 65.54 per cent votes polled in Jammu division and 33.34 per cent votes polled in Kashmir division,” said KK Sharma, State Election Commissioner.

The DDC election is being held in eight phases and will go on till December 19. The counting of votes will take place on December 22.

Polling for 43 constituencies in the first phase of eight-phased District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir concluded with 51.76 per cent voter turnout, an election official said on Saturday.

“A total of 43 constituencies--25 in Kashmir province and 18 in Jammu province-- went to the polls in the first phase of DDC elections. It was conducted in all 20 districts of UT. Of the 7 lakh voters in Jammu and Kashmir, 2,12,224 voted in Jammu province and 1,50,522 in Kashmir province. The voting percentage in Jammu division is 64.2 per cent and in Kashmir division, it is 40.65 per cent. Total voter turnout for the first phase of DDC elections is 51.76 per cent. Riyasi district of Jammu province recorded the highest 74.6 voting percentage,” said KK Sharma, State Election Commissioner during a press conference here.

“Over 3,62,000 voters exercised their voting rights including over 1,93,000 males and over 1,69,000 females.”

The elections are the first being held after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

