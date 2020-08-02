Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 107 new cases push Indore’s Covid-19 tally to 7,555

107 new cases push Indore’s Covid-19 tally to 7,555

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 06:35 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Indore

Total 1,671 samples were tested in Indore on Saturday while 71 patients were discharged in the district. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo. Representative image)

With 107 new Covid-19 positive cases reported on Saturday, Indore has recorded 7,555 Covid-19 cases so far.

According to the official data, three deaths have been reported here, taking the total deaths to 315.

Total 1,671 samples were tested in Indore on Saturday while 71 patients were discharged in the district.

India reported 57,117 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the country’s coronavirus case count to 16,95,988.



