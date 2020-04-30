1077 to be helpline number for senior citizens hit by Covid-19 crisis in Delhi

The number 1077 will be the helpline number for senior citizens in the national capital if they need any information or help related to the Covid-19 health crisis. (HT PHOTO.)

The Delhi government on Thursday directed the revenue department to start a helpline for senior citizens to give information related to coronavirus.

The number 1077 will be the helpline number for senior citizens in the national capital if they need any information or help related to the Covid-19 health crisis.

The helpline for senior citizens will be activated within two days and information about it will also be widely circulated, according to a government order. The helpline will be operational for senior citizens 24X7.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Thursday in his order also issued directions for an online application that can register grievances or requests of senior citizens. The online application will also provide an SMS acknowledgement to the elderly person concerned as well as to the District Magistrate concerned and his nodal officer.

District magistrates will appoint a nodal officer in their respective areas, who will ensure that grievances of senior citizens living alone or with their family in the capital are attended to by the department concerned, according to the order.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, Delhi recorded 125 new cases of Covid-19, down from Tuesday’s 206 cases, the state’s health department said.

The national capital has now registered 3,439 cases of Covid-19 out of which 2,291 are active cases and 1,092 coronavirus patients have recovered.

There were two deaths in the past 24 hours which took the death toll in the capital city to 56. No deaths had been reported for the last four days earlier.

The Delhi government’s rate of testing is also increasing every day. On Wednesday, the government carried out 3,855 Covid-19 tests and the rate of testing is now at 2,338 per million of the population.