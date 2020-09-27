Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / 10th al-Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested

10th al-Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested

On September 19, nine operatives -- three from Kerala and six from West Bengal -- were arrested after the agency learnt that they were planning single wolf attacks as human bombs.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 05:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

One Samim Ansari was arrested by the NIA in association with Special Task Force (STF), West Bengal. (HT Photo)

A week after nine al-Qaeda operatives were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly planning to carry out major terror strikes, another arrest was made from West Bengal on Saturday.

One Samim Ansari was arrested by the NIA in association with Special Task Force (STF), West Bengal.

On September 19, nine operatives -- three from Kerala and six from West Bengal -- were arrested after the agency learnt that they were planning single wolf attacks as human bombs.

The suspects, according to the agency officials, acquired large quantities of weapons, country-made firearms, locally fabricated body armour, jihadi literature, and literature used for making explosives. They were planning attacks at numerous locations including Delhi-NCR, Kochi and Mumbai.

In a statement released after the arrest of the nine suspects last week, the NIA said, “As per the preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region. For this purpose, the module was actively indulging in fundraising and a few members of the gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 deaths in India near 1 million
Sep 27, 2020 04:35 IST
10th al-Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Sep 27, 2020 05:58 IST
‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Sep 27, 2020 05:07 IST
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Sep 27, 2020 05:42 IST

latest news

Joe Biden compares Donald Trump to Goebbels, saying he’s promoting a ‘lie’
Sep 27, 2020 06:01 IST
Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 27 - October 3
Sep 27, 2020 06:00 IST
Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on September 27
Sep 27, 2020 06:00 IST
10th al-Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Sep 27, 2020 05:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.