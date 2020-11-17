Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 11 fake army personnel nabbed near Guwahati airport, probe is on

11 fake army personnel nabbed near Guwahati airport, probe is on

During interrogation, it was found that one of the accused had given others fake appointment letters to provide security at the airport.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:48 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Guwahati

The accused persons following their arrest. (HT Photo)

Eleven persons dressed in army uniform but not in possession of any valid identification have been arrested by Assam police near Guwahati international airport on Monday night when moving around suspiciously.

The persons were nabbed by police from Azara station in Guwahati, where they were found moving around suspiciously near the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

“A police party on patrolling duty detained four persons wearing army uniforms from near the airport on Monday night. On verification, it was found that they were not authorised to wear the uniform and had ulterior motives,” said a police statement issued on Tuesday.

Based on information provided by the four arrested men, police arrested seven other persons who were wearing army uniforms without valid documents and were moving around suspiciously near the airport.



Also Read: Fire at Assam’s Baghjan gas well finally doused after more than five months

“During interrogation, it was found that one Dhriman Goswami had given them fake appointment letters to provide security at the airport. Goswami has been arrested with the 10 others. Search of the houses of the arrested persons has led to recovery of some documents, ID cards etc,” the statement said.

A case under various sections of IPC for impersonating army personnel, criminal conspiracy, counterfeiting government stamps, forgery etc. has been lodged and further investigation is underway.

The accused persons have been identified as Dhriman Krishna Goswami, Kaushik Bhuyan, Jhenendra Das, Ganesh Das, Nayan Jyoti Gautam, Joymoni Sharma, Bijoymoni Sharma, Dwijen Sarma, Rupam Sharma, Saurav Sarma and Ripunjoy Goswami.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics summit today
Nov 17, 2020 15:48 IST
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Nov 17, 2020 15:50 IST
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Nov 17, 2020 12:56 IST
Madhya Pradesh to table Bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Nov 17, 2020 15:57 IST

latest news

PM Modi appreciates inputs given by citizens for ‘Mann ki Baat’
Nov 17, 2020 15:58 IST
Long-term work from home may lead to increase in racism: Study
Nov 17, 2020 15:55 IST
Rebuilding lives; Sangrur dalit family comes to terms with death
Nov 17, 2020 15:55 IST
‘Those who oppose BJP’s ideology are labelled corrupt and anti-national’: Omar Abdullah
Nov 17, 2020 15:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.