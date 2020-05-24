Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 11 municipal areas in 7 states account for 70% of Covid cases: Health ministry

11 municipal areas in 7 states account for 70% of Covid cases: Health ministry

According to the health ministry, 3,250 patients recovered from the viral infection across India in the last 24-hours taking the recovery rate up to 41.39%.

Updated: May 24, 2020 02:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Eleven municipal areas from seven states report 70% of all coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reported from India, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Eleven municipal areas from seven states report 70% of all coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reported from India, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

These municipal areas belong to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh West Bengal, and Rajasthan.

According to the health ministry, 3,250 patients recovered from the viral infection across India in the last 24-hours taking the recovery rate up to 41.39%.

The union health secretary Preeti Sudan in a high-level meeting with officials from these municipal areas briefed about the factors to be considered while mapping the containment zones and buffer zones for containing the spread of the infection.



Last week, the union health ministry transferred powers to the state to demarcate any administrative area as red, orange, and green zones. Earlier, entire districts were classified as red, orange or green zone by the union health ministry.

In the containment and buffer zones within – ranging from single building to an entire city – the authorities have to ensure perimeter control, active search for cases through door-to-door surveillance and monitoring of influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illness in the buffer zone.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ivanka Trump under fire for tweet on migrants
May 24, 2020 02:30 IST
Gang duping people with fake petrol pump dealerships busted in Mohali, five arrested
May 24, 2020 02:22 IST
Man held for assaulting cop patrolling in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony
May 24, 2020 02:19 IST
Days after cyclone hit state, Kolkata residents recount devastation, horror
May 24, 2020 02:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.