11 Pak migrants found dead in Rajasthan

Eleven members of a family of Pakistan Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 14:53 IST

By Press Trust of India, Jodhpur

All the family members were Hindu migrants from Pakistan from the Bhil community and had been living on the farm in the village, which they had hired for farming. (File photo for representation)

A person of the family, however, was found alive outside the hut they lived at Lodta village of Dechu area, an officer said.

“But he claimed to have no idea about the incident, which believed to have happened in the night,” said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Barhat.

“We are yet to ascertain the cause and means of death. But apparently, all the members appeared to have committed suicide by consuming some chemical in the night,” Barhat said.



He said there was a smell of some chemical around in the hut, suggesting that they consumed something.

All the family members were Hindu migrants from Pakistan from the Bhil community and had been living on the farm in the village, which they had hired for farming.

“There was neither any injury mark on any of the bodies nor any evidences of any foul play,” the SP said. “But we have roped in the forensic team and a dog squad to arrive at any final conclusion.” Preliminary information indicated that there was some dispute in the family over some issue.

“Once we interrogate the survivor, we would be in any position to find out that what had led to this incident”, he said.

