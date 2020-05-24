Sections
Home / India News / ‘11 rail passengers from Mumbai test positive for Covid-19 in Goa, active cases at 50’: State health minister

The minister said that in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in Goa, he will be meeting chief minister Pramod Sawant later in the day.

Updated: May 24, 2020 11:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A medical professional wearing PPE suit takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 test during lockdown. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that 11 passengers who arrived from Mumbai on Saturday via Rajdhani Express have been reported positive for Covid-19.

With fresh Covid-19 infections, the number of active coronavirus cases in Goa has jumped to 50, Rane said in a tweet.

“11 passengers who arrived from Mumbai yesterday via Rajdhani express have reported positive on the TrueNat device. This brings the total number of active cases in the state of Goa to 50,” Rane posted on Twitter this morning.

 



The minister said that in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in Goa, he will be meeting chief minister Pramod Sawant and request him to implement stringent measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Also read: 67% of India’s Covid-19 cases come from 4 states

 

“for passengers entering the state of Goa with a mandatory COVID-19 Negative certificate that will be valid for 48 hours from the time of issue,” Rane tweeted.

This comes when the coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise unabated. On Sunday, the country reported another steep single-day surge in Covid-19 cases with 6,767 new infections. India’s coronavirus tally jumped to 131,868 Sunday with 6,654 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19 death toll in the country stands at 3,867 while more than 54,000 patients have recovered from the disease across the country.

Amid the fourth phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, domestic flight services are set to resume from Monday while 100 pair of trains will begin operation on June 1. Nationwide covid-19 lockdown will come to an end on May 31.

