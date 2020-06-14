Sections
11 states and UTs have less than 500 Covid-19 cases, some have no deaths

As many as 320,922 people have been infected with coronavirus in India.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 11:47 IST

By hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A doctor in PPE coveralls collects swab sample from people for coronavirus testing (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Eleven states and Union territories in the country have reported less than 500 Covid-19 cases and most of them have recorded no deaths so far, data shows.

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has mounted to 320,922 and the country’s death toll has gone beyond the 9,000-mark as new infections have been recorded across the country.

Data from the Union health ministry shows there were 11,929 new Covid-19 cases and 311 deaths between Saturday and Sunday morning from across the country.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh account for 70% of the entire caseload in the country and have also witnessed a rise in the number of fatalities.



Here’s a list of those states and Union territories:

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: There are 35 Covid-19 cases in these two Union territories and two people have recovered from the disease. No deaths have been reported in these areas till date.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The islands have reported 38 cases of the respiratory disease and 33 people have been discharged so far. This Union territory also has reported no deaths so far.

Meghalaya: This northeastern state has 44 Covid-19 cases and reported one death till date. There have been 22 recoveries so far in Meghalaya.

Sikkim: Sikkim has 63 Covid-19 cases, four recoveries and no deaths so far.

Arunachal Pradesh: The number of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh 87 and four patients have been discharged. No deaths have been recorded in this state till date.

Mizoram: It has 107 cases of the highly contagious disease and one person has recovered in the state. Mizoram doesn’t have any fatalities as of now.

Nagaland: There are 163 Covid-19 infections, 76 recoveries and zero deaths in this northeastern state.

Puducherry: The Union territory has 176 cases of the coronavirus disease and two people have succumbed to it so far. The number of people who have been cured of Covid-19 stands at 82 in Puducherry.

Chandigarh: It has 345 Covid-19 patients, 286 recoveries and five fatalities so far.

Ladakh: The Union territory of Ladakh has 437 infections and one person has died due to the disease. Sixty-eight people have been cured of Covid-19 in Ladakh.

Manipur: The northeastern state has recorded 449 cases of the coronavirus disease and 91 people have recovered. So far, no one has died in Manipur.

