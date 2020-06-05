11 states have less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases as India’s tally soars beyond 226,700
There were 9,851 new Covid-19 cases and 273 deaths in the last 24 hours which were reported from across the country, the Union health ministry data showed on Friday.
India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has surged beyond 226,700 and 6,348 people have died so far, according to the central government’s data.
Most of India’s Covid-19 cases—148,637—have been from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.
However, some states have seen less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases.
Here’s a list:
Bihar: The eastern state has 4,493 Covid-19 cases so far. There are 2254 active cases, 2210 recoveries and 29 deaths in the state.
Karnataka: The southern state has 4,320 Covid-19 patients, including 2,653 active cases, 1,610 recoveries and 57 deaths.
Andhra Pradesh: There are 1,613 active Covid-19 cases, 2,539 people who have been cured and 71 fatalities taking the tally to 4,223.
Haryana: It has reported 3,281 cases of the coronavirus disease with 1,123 active cases, 2,134 recoveries and 24 deaths.
Telangana: The southern state has reported 3,147 cases. There are 1,455 active cases, 1,587 people who have been cured and 105 fatalities in Telangana, data shows.
Jammu and Kashmir: There have been 2059 active cases, 1,048 people who have been cured, 35 deaths taking the Union territory’s Covid-19 tally to 3,142.
Odisha: There are 2,478 cases so far, out of which 1,055 are active, 1,416 people who have been cured and seven deaths in the eastern state.
Punjab: In Punjab, there are 325 active cases, 2,043 recoveries and 47 deaths. It takes the state’s tally to 2,415.
Assam: The northeastern state has reported 1,988 patients of the highly infectious disease. According to data, there are 1,542 active cases, 442 recoveries and four deaths in Assam.
Kerala: The southern state, which was the first to report Covid-19 cases in January, has 1,588 cases so far. Central data shows there are 884 active cases, 690 recoveries and 14 deaths.
Uttarakhand: The hill state has 846 active cases, 297 people who have recovered and 10 deaths, taking its Covid-19 tally to 1,153.