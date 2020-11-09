Sections
11-year-old minor girl raped by father’s friend in Vijay Nagar

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 06:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father’s 42-year-old friend at her home in outer Delhi’s Vijay Vihar on Saturday afternoon, police said. Police have arrested the man and registered a case against him.

The man fled from the crime scene after a woman in the neighbourhood saw him sexually assaulting the girl and raised an alarm. He was later caught from outer Delhi, said the police.

“We registered a case of rape under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He is a friend of the girl’s father,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra.

Police said that the girl lives with her parents and younger brother at their home in Vijay Vihar. Her father is a mason while the mother is a home maker. Her mother had gone to her village for some work.

Police said that on Saturday morning, the child’s father had left for work, leaving his two children at home. Around 1 pm, the friend of the girl’s father reached home and forced himself on her while her brother was sleeping.

“The girl’s medical examination was done and she was counselled,” the DCP said.

