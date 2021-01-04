115 people, over 17000 livestock killed in cyclones in 2020: IMD

Sections
Five cyclones formed over the north Indian Ocean -- Amphan (super cyclonic storm), Nivar and Gati (very severe cyclonic storms), Nisarga (severe cyclonic storm), and Burevi (cyclonic storm) -- in 2020.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 22:33 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

Cishermen work at a beach in the backdrop of a rough sea due to Cyclone Amphan, at Mamallapuram in Chengalpattu district. (PTI)

Cyclones killed 115 people and more than 17,000 livestock in the country in 2020, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Five cyclones formed over the north Indian Ocean -- Amphan (super cyclonic storm), Nivar and Gati (very severe cyclonic storms), Nisarga (severe cyclonic storm), and Burevi (cyclonic storm) -- in 2020.

While Nisarga and Gati formed over the Arabian Sea, the remaining three were over the Bay of Bengal.

Amphan was the most devastating of these cyclones. It formed in the pre-monsoon season and crossed West Bengal coast over the Sundarbans on May 20.



“It claimed 90 lives and about 4,000 livestock, mainly in West Bengal,” the IMD said in its State of Climate of India during 2020.

The Severe Cyclonic Storm Nisarga was formed in the monsoon season and crossed Maharashtra coast on June 3. It claimed four lives and 2,000 livestock in Maharashtra.

The remaining three cyclones -- Nivar, Burevi and Gati -- formed during the post-monsoon season.

Nivar crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and claimed 12 lives and 10,836 livestock in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Burevi claimed nine lives and 200 livestock in Tamil Nadu.

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Gati made landfall over the Somalia coast.

