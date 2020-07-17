Sections
Home / India News / 12 Bangladeshi nationals, including 7 children, stranded on Indo-Bangla border for six days

12 Bangladeshi nationals, including 7 children, stranded on Indo-Bangla border for six days

The 12 Bangladeshis have been identified as Kulsum Bibi (60), Barsida Begam (35), Rajita Begam (30), Mohinuddin (22), Sajana Begam (21), Shakil Miah (14), Ravena Khatun (12), Sakib (11), Raja Hossain (9), Rashmi Akhtar (4), Alia Khatun (3). and Rajaul Hossain (2).

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:13 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

BSF’s probe has revealed that the stranded people belong to Bangladesh’s Comilla district. (PTI file photo)

A stand-off between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) personnel over the nationality of 12 Bangladeshis, including four women and seven children, have led to a humanitarian crisis, as these people are stranded on the Indo-Bangla border at Miyapara in Tripura’s Sipahijala district since July 11 amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The 12 Bangladeshis have been identified as Kulsum Bibi (60), Barsida Begam (35), Rajita Begam (30), Mohinuddin (22), Sajana Begam (21), Shakil Miah (14), Ravena Khatun (12), Sakib (11), Raja Hossain (9), Rashmi Akhtar (4), Alia Khatun (3). and Rajaul Hossain (2).

BSF’s probe has revealed that the stranded people belong to Bangladesh’s Comilla district.

“On July 11 at about 6 pm, 12 people, including a man, four women, and seven children, were traced near border pillar No. 2039/12-S. They revealed to a BSF patrol party that they are residents of Harikula village under Chandina police station of Bangladesh’s Comilla district. They were directed to go back to Bangladesh’s territory,” stated a BSF press release issued on Thursday evening.



However, BGB personnel has refused to take them back, as they allegedly don’t have valid documents to prove their Bangladeshi nationality.

Initially, a flag meeting was held between BSF and BGB personnel on July 11, where the latter made their stand clear.

Three days later, another flag meeting was held, where the BSF personnel handed over the documents of the 12 stranded people, including photographs, home addresses, family tree chart and a compact disc (CD) containing a video clip that depicted a purported conversation between Kulsum Bibi and her son in her native Bangladesh, to BGB authorities,

“ ... as per the understanding between the BSF and BGB personnel, women and children apprehended at the International Border have to be handed over/accepted by BGB/BSF, subject to confirmation of their nationality, immediately after apprehension, and treating them as victims of human trafficking,” the release added.

BSF authorities have alleged that their Bangladeshi counterparts are deliberately delaying the process of ascertaining the nationality of the 12 people, who are stranded on the Indo-Bangla border since July 11.

The BSF is providing basic amenities to the stranded people on humanitarian ground.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Physical distancing may help ease burden on hospitals, but only to a point
Jul 17, 2020 12:30 IST
A million cases, but just how badly affected is India?
Jul 17, 2020 12:29 IST
Assam: Kaziranga tigress rescued from floods released into the wild
Jul 17, 2020 12:25 IST
3 Jaish terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter, top IED expert among them: Police
Jul 17, 2020 12:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.