12 civilians injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

The grenade missed a CRPF bunker and exploded on the road injuring a dozen civilians in Kakapora in Pulwama. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Twelve civilians were injured when militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Wednesday evening. The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road causing injuries to locals.

A police spokesman said militants tossed a grenade on a CRPF bunker at main market Kakapora in Pulwama.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had hurled a grenade upon a bunker of 41 battalion CRPF at main town Kakapora of Pulwama. However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road. In this incident 12 civilians received injuries,” the spokesman said.

He said senior officers reached the spot to investigate the matter.

All the injured civilians were taken to district hospital Pulwama for treatment where their condition is stated to be stable.

The police spokesman said that they have registered a case and the investigation into the terror crime is in progress . “The area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” he said.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.