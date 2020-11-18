Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 12 civilians injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

12 civilians injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 21:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

The grenade missed a CRPF bunker and exploded on the road injuring a dozen civilians in Kakapora in Pulwama. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Twelve civilians were injured when militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Wednesday evening. The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road causing injuries to locals.

A police spokesman said militants tossed a grenade on a CRPF bunker at main market Kakapora in Pulwama.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had hurled a grenade upon a bunker of 41 battalion CRPF at main town Kakapora of Pulwama. However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road. In this incident 12 civilians received injuries,” the spokesman said.

He said senior officers reached the spot to investigate the matter.



All the injured civilians were taken to district hospital Pulwama for treatment where their condition is stated to be stable.

The police spokesman said that they have registered a case and the investigation into the terror crime is in progress . “The area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” he said.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
Nov 18, 2020 20:17 IST
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
Nov 18, 2020 20:45 IST
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
Nov 18, 2020 20:41 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things to know about Pfizer’s encouraging trial results
Nov 18, 2020 20:33 IST

latest news

Sudarshan TV’s ‘Bindas Bol’ attacks religious communities, says Centre
Nov 18, 2020 21:18 IST
8 killed as roof collapses during wedding ceremony in Pakistan
Nov 18, 2020 21:17 IST
Tisca Chopra snaps as she’s swarmed by paparazzi, says ‘please hatiye’
Nov 18, 2020 21:16 IST
DGCA will take ‘some time’ before deciding on Boeing 737 MAX planes
Nov 18, 2020 21:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.