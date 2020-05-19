Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 12 fresh cases in Kerala, no community spread, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

12 fresh cases in Kerala, no community spread, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Chief Minister said the state had conducted sentinel testing involving at least 5000 people in worst-affected areas and found only five positive cases.

Updated: May 19, 2020 19:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

The Chief Minister said a special train from New Delhi will start on Wednesday and a non-AC train will run on Bangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram route daily from Wednesday. (AFP)

Kerala has reported 12 coronavirus virus cases on Tuesday as stranded expatriates and people stuck in other states started returning in large numbers, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan adding among fresh cases four are Gulf returnees and 8 came from other states.

The Chief Minister said the state had conducted sentinel testing involving at least 5000 people in worst-affected areas and found only five positive cases. It showed community spread did not take place in the state, he said adding that most of the recent cases are imported ones.

“Our vigil helped containing the local spread. Since people started coming in large numbers we have to keep an eye on aged, people suffering from major ailments and children,” he said. He said around 75,000 people have reached the state in last ten days and the state will have to resort to reverse quarantine in a big way.

Reserve quarantine is a practice of isolating the most vulnerable people, aged or people with co-morbidity conditions, from the rest and monitor their health conditions closely to protect them from possible infection. Since the state has 30 per cent population above 65 years of age many health experts have suggested reverse quarantine.



Meanwhile three Congress MPs--V K Sreekandan, Remya Haridas and T N Prathapan_ who were on house quarantine tested negative. They were asked to go on quarantine after they visited the stranded people along TN-Kerala borders in Walayar. One of the persons came from Chennai was later tested positive. But MPs alleged “political bias” saying they were targeted due to political reasons. They observed a fast on Tuesday seeking quarantine for state minister A C Moideen, who they said, interacted with some of the affected. When asked about this the CM refused to comment.

The Chief Minister said a special train from New Delhi will start on Wednesday and a non-AC train will run on Bangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram route daily from Wednesday. He said at least 20 trains are being planned next week to bring stranded in different parts of the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Faizal Siddiqui’s TikTok account gets banned for ‘glorifying’ acid attack
May 19, 2020 20:38 IST
Gajraj Rao urges people to stop rumour mongering amid Covid-19 crisis
May 19, 2020 20:38 IST
Cancel final year college exams, state education dept writes to UGC
May 19, 2020 20:37 IST
‘Traders seek clarity on reopening of shops’
May 19, 2020 20:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.