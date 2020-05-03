Sections
India News

12 more BSF personnel in Tripura test positive for Covid-19

The BSF troopers who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been put in isolation at the force’s camp.

Updated: May 04, 2020 01:46 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Agartala

All the 14 BSF troopers who have tested positive for Covid-19 are from the 138th Battalion posted at Ambassa in Dhalai District. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Twelve BSF troopers in Tripura tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday a day after two others from the same battalion tested positive, officials said.

Tripura now has 14 active Covid-19 cases.

All of them were from 138th Battalion of BSF, Ambassa unit in Dhalai District. Out of eight districts of Tripura, two districts - Gomati and North are in orange zone.

Ambassa in Dhalai District was not in an orange zone.



Clock here for full coverage of Covid-19.

The state’s nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr. Deep Kumar Debbarma said that these 12 troopers have been kept in isolation in the BSF camp.

“We are planning to convert the camp into a care centre. Samples of nearly 300 BSF people from the camp were taken for testing. Their reports are expected to arrive on Monday,” he said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to Twitter to announce the latest infections.

“Alert! 12 persons from 138th # BSF unit Ambassa found # COVID19 positive. Total # COVID19 positive cases of n Tripura stands at 16 (2 already discharged, so active cases: 14). Don’t panic, follow the Gov’t guidelines. We are working vigilantly for your safety,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the state had reported two Covid-19 cases. Both of them were recovered last month. The first patient tested positive on April 6 after she came back to the state from Assam. She was released from the hospital on April 16.

The second patient, a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan who had travelled with the first patient in a train, tested positive on April 10. He was released on April 25.

