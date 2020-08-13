12 more Covid-19 cases recorded in Meghalaya, tally 1,191

Sections
Three Air Force personnel are among the 12 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Meghalaya on Thursday, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 1,191, an official said.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:33 IST

By Press Trust of India, Shillong

Thirty people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 547, the official said. (File photo for representation)

Thirty people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 547, the official said.

Of the 12 fresh cases, 11, including the three Air Force personnel, are from East Khasi Hills district, and one in North Garo Hills district, he said.

Meghalaya currently has 638 active cases 436 in East Khasi Hills, including 158 personnel of various armed forces, 83 in Ri-Bhoi, 82 in West Garo Hills, 16 in West Jaintia Hills, six each in East Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills, three each in West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills, two in South West Garo Hills, and one in South West Khasi Hills.



A total of 42,084 samples have been examined for Covid-19 till Wednesday.

