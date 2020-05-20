Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 12-year-old left alone at night at Uttarakhand quarantine centre, probe ordered

12-year-old left alone at night at Uttarakhand quarantine centre, probe ordered

Officials said that there was no one at the quarantine centre to look after the child at night and the gate was opened the next morning after the boy’s father was seen waiting outside.

Updated: May 20, 2020 00:25 IST

By Ankur Sharma, Hindustan Times Haldwani

Workers prepare a quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients at Bombay Exhibition Centre during the nationwide lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo )

A 12-year-old boy was left alone at night at a quarantine centre in Gangapur village of Nainital’s Haldwani area on Sunday after he returned from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. The district administration has ordered a probe into the matter.

The boy spent the night alone at a primary school while his father waited outside, who had brought dinner for him. After the father gave him dinner and left, the local guard of the school closed the gate. The boy’s father was taken aback as there was nobody in the school to look after his son and so he decided to wait outside to ensure that the boy doesn’t feel alone or frightened.

Officials said that there was no one at the quarantine centre to look after the child at night and the gate was opened the next morning after the boy’s father was seen waiting outside.

Lalit Sanwal, gram pradhan of Gangapur village, said that the gate had been locked for security purposes.



“We had locked the gate for the safety and security of the boy quarantined at the primary school. There was an ASHA worker to look after the child,” said Sanwal.

However, the boy’s father alleged that he found the boy alone at the centre.

Nirmala Joshi, block development officer and nodal officer for the quarantine centre, said “this is a very serious matter. I have instructed the panchayat secretary to hold an inquiry into this. The minor boy could not have come alone from Rampur. People who accompanied him should also have been quarantined at the same centre,” said Joshi.

According to guidelines stated by the government, a minor should be quarantined with his or her family members, who along with the gram pradhan are supposed to look after the minor.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pillion rider killed in mishap on Rupnagar-Morinda road
May 20, 2020 01:02 IST
Panchkula admn issues fresh guidelines for opening shops
May 20, 2020 01:01 IST
‘There is uncertainty in the air and it is getting to people’
May 20, 2020 01:00 IST
Mumbai Police seized 2,438 vehicles for violating lockdown norms
May 20, 2020 01:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.