120kg cannabis worth Rs 10 lakh recovered in Odisha, 2 arrested

Odisha police on Friday arrested two men after 120 kgs of ganja (cannabis) was recovered from their possession in Kalahandi district’s Dharmagarh area. The cannabis recovered is worth Rs 10 lakh.

“Two persons have been arrested while two others managed to flee the spot. The arrested accused have been identified as Thirtharaj Sagar of Dharamgarh and Chandrasen Meher of Baldhiamal village of Junagarh,” Chandra Sekhar Sabar, inspector in charge, Dharamgarh Police station told ANI.

A team of Special task Force (STF) intercepted the vehicle at Dharmagarh and conducted a raid after which both the accused were arrested. The STF team also recovered seven mobile phones from their possession.