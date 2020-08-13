Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 121 fresh cases take Tripura’s Covid-19 tally to 6,621; death toll mounts to 44

121 fresh cases take Tripura’s Covid-19 tally to 6,621; death toll mounts to 44

Tripura’s Covid-19 tally rose to 6,621 with 121 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 44 as one patient succumbed to the disease, a health department official said on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:37 IST

By Press Trust of India, Agartala

The state government had eased the lockdown restrictions outside the containment zones from Wednesday and urged people to maintain the social distancing norms to contain the spread of the disease. (Reuters file photo)

Tripura’s Covid-19 tally rose to 6,621 with 121 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 44 as one patient succumbed to the disease, a health department official said on Thursday.

The fatality was reported from West Tripura district, he said.

“A 40-year-old man from Lefunga, about 25 km from here, was admitted to the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) a few days ago. He died of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The patient was also suffering from liver disease,” the official said.

With 121 new patients, the number of active cases in Tripura now stands at 1,647, while 4,912 people have recovered from the disease, he said.



Eighteen patients have migrated to other states.

Two members of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s family, who were diagnosed with the disease earlier this month, have recovered, the official said.

The chief minister had on Wednesday completed the seven-day quarantine at his residence, he said.

The state government had eased the lockdown restrictions outside the containment zones from Wednesday and urged people to maintain the social distancing norms to contain the spread of the disease.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not the right time to return as Barca coach, says Xavi
Aug 13, 2020 15:56 IST
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
Aug 13, 2020 16:02 IST
Chiranjeevi is pained to know about Sanjay’s condition: ‘You are a fighter’
Aug 13, 2020 15:51 IST
Karan Wahi bats for equality of TV, web and films
Aug 13, 2020 15:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.