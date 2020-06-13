Sections
Home / India News / 127 young soldiers join Ladakh Scouts

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was conducted without any military or civil dignitaries or parents of the recruits by following norms and advisories issued by the Union ministry of home affairs.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 19:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

The fresh recruits at an attestation parade at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) in Leh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

As many as 127 young soldiers joined Ladakh scouts at an attestation parade held on Saturday at Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) in Leh.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was conducted without any military or civil dignitaries or parents of the recruits by following norms and advisories issued by the Union ministry of home affairs as well as the Indian Army,” a defence spokesperson said.

The young riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during the training. ( HT Photo )

The attestation parade was reviewed by Colonel Rinchen Dorje, Commandant, LSRC.

The young soldiers, hailing from far flung areas of Ladakh, took oath in unison to serve the nation. The reviewing officer urged them to devote their life in service to the nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army. He exhorted the young soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to uphold the sovereignty of the nation.



The young riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during the training.

