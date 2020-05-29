Sections
13 cities worst-hit by Covid-19; four in Tamil Nadu, none in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

13 cities worst-hit by Covid-19; four in Tamil Nadu, none in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

These 13 cities will continue to see the restrictions similar to those clamped in containment zones even when the nationwide lockdown ends on May 31.

Updated: May 29, 2020 10:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Passengers queue as they arrive to catch domestic flights at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

There are 13 worst-affected cities by Covid-19 in India, the Centre has said. But none of these cities are in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting with Chief Ministers and administrators of union terriroties on Thursday. Municipal authorities of these 13 cities were also present in the meeting.

These 13 cities are: Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur.

The meeting holds significance because it comes days before the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end. The lockdown will end on May 31.



These 13 cities will continue to see the restrictions similar to those clamped in containment zones, Hindustan Times’ Hindu language publication Hindustan reported. These 13 cities constitute about 70 per cent of Covid-19 positive cases in the country.

District magistrates or collectors of the 13 cities also joined the meeting, the official said. The measures taken by the officials and the staff of the municipal corporations for the management of Covid-19 cases were reviewed in the meeting chaired by Gauba.

The central government has already issued guidelines on management of Covid-19 in urban settlements.

Highlights of this strategy include work on high-risk factors, indices such as confirmation rate, fatality rate, doubling rate, tests per million people etc, news agency PTI reported.

The strategy defined the factors to be considered while mapping the containment and buffer zones, the activities mandated in containment zones like perimetre control, active search for cases through house-to- house surveillance, contact tracing, testing protocol, clinical management of the active cases.

The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17. The lockdown has now been extended till May 31.

