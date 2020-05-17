13 migrant workers injured in bus accident in north Bengal

The bus overturned near Moranga Choupati on National Highway 27 at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district. (HT file photo for representation purpose only)

Thirteen migrant workers from West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district and Assam were injured when the bus in which they were travelling from Bihar overturned in the wee hours of Sunday. There were 30 migrant workers in the bus.

The migrants left from Bihar on Saturday. The bus overturned near Moranga Choupati on National Highway 27 at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district. The 13 injured people were first taken to Dhupguri community block hospital. Four among them were later referred to the state-run Jalpaiguri super specialty hospital.

Ranjit Mahali, an injured worker from Cooch Behar, said, “We were working in a brick factory in Bihar and hired the bus on our own to return home.”

Mahali said none of the 30 migrant workers got any help from the state government when they were trying to return home.

Dendup Sherpa, additional superintendent of police (rural) Jalpaiguri said, “None of the passengers sustained any major injury.”

The Jalpaiguri district administration made arrangements to send the migrant workers home. Those from Cooch Behar were taken to the Cooch Behar while those from Assam were dropped at Barobisha at the Bengal-Assam border.