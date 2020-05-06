13 more BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in Tripura, state’s tally rises to 42

BSF personnel sanitizing their hands on the 10th day of the nationwide lockdown at India-Bangladesh Border. (ANI/Representative Photo)

Thirteen new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were found in the Border Security Force’s (BSF’s) camp in Tripura’s Dhalai on Tuesday, taking the tally to 42 in the state.

This comes a day after 13 people, including two children, from BSF’s 138th battalion, headquartered at Ambassa in Dhalai district were found Covid-19 positive. All the cases recorded since May 2 are from the 138th battalion.

“ Alert ! 13 persons from138th-Bn #BSF Ambassa found #COVID19 POSITIVE today including 1 Mess worker. Total #COVID19 positive cases in #Tripura stands at 42 (2 already discharged, so active cases : 40). There is no POSITIVE case among civilians.

Don’t panic! #TripuraCOVID19Count,” Biplab Deb, Tripura’s chief minister tweeted late on Tuesday evening.

Deb said the state is conducting the maximum number of coronavirus tests are to ensure safety of the people. He also warned of strict action if anyone is found spreading misinformation.

“Our Govt is keeping close vigil on the current situations. Specialised Doctors are taking care of the Positive patients. I urge everyone not to Panic and Co-operate with Government. Don’t believe in rumours, Govt will take strict action if anyone found spreading any misinformation (sic),” Deb posted on his Facebook account.

BK Sahu, the state’s principal secretary, wrote to BSF inspector general Solomon Kumar Minz to inquire about the source of the cases and the steps taken by them to prevent spreading of the coronavirus disease among people.

A senior BSF official said they don’t allow any civilian to enter the camp and no trooper is allowed to interact with civilians.

Additional chief secretary SK Rakesh said on Monday while speaking to reporters that some BSF troopers who came back to the state after their holiday in March end may have carried the virus with them.

Dhalai district has already been declared as a red zone. Jawaharnagar and the 3-km radius around it along with BSF’s Gandacherra base camp and Kareena Border Outpost in the district were marked as containment zones.

North and Gomati districts, marked as orange zone, are likely to come under green zone as none of the recent test reports came positive, officials have said.

Currently, the state has one Covid-19 hospital and one health centre. The state government plans to start care centres to tackle milder cases of the coronavirus disease.

Two Covid-19 positive patients from the state recovered in April. Samples of 5850 people have been tested in the state so far.