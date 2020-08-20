Sections
Home / India News / 13-year-old boy dies in Uttarkashi after being swept away by raging river

13-year-old boy dies in Uttarkashi after being swept away by raging river

The teenager was swept away in river Jalkur which was in spate in Bhadkot village of Dhauntari sub-tehsil of the district.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 14:28 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Dehradun/Uttarkashi

File photo of Bhagirathi river at Gangotri in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. (Santosh Bhatt/HT photo)

A 13-year-old boy died in Uttarakhand after being swept away by a river in Uttarkashi district on Wednesday evening. The water level in the river has risen due to heavy rainfall in the state.

The teenager was swept away in river Jalkur which was in spate in Bhadkot village of Dhauntari sub-tehsil of the district. Officials from District Disaster Control Room said that the boy’s body was found about 4 kilometres from the spot during the search rescue operation carried out by the local police and State Disaster Response Force.

According to the information received from the District Disaster Control Room, the water level of the Jalkur river increased suddenly due to heavy rain on Wednesday.

Waterlogging was reported from many areas across the district after heavy rainfall. The local police had also rescued animals stranded in the waterlogged areas of the district.



Also read: Parking worth ₹42 lakh to come up on ‘enemy property’ in Nainital after Centre’s permission

In its weather bulletin issued on Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert, asking the administration to be prepared for any disasters. The MeT department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, with intense spells, at isolated places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Chamoli districts of the state.

It further predicted heavy rainfall with intense spells to occur at isolated places in Nainital and Pauri districts. Lightning may also occur at isolated places in the state on Thursday, the weather department stated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Serving liquor allowed in Delhi restaurants, hotels
Aug 20, 2020 14:58 IST
Dhoni thanks PM Narendra Modi for warm letter of appreciation
Aug 20, 2020 15:01 IST
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020: SC refuses to stay exam, asks students to file fresh plea
Aug 20, 2020 14:56 IST
Hong Kong government slams United States’ decision to suspend treaties
Aug 20, 2020 14:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.