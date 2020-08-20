13-year-old boy dies in Uttarkashi after being swept away by raging river

A 13-year-old boy died in Uttarakhand after being swept away by a river in Uttarkashi district on Wednesday evening. The water level in the river has risen due to heavy rainfall in the state.

The teenager was swept away in river Jalkur which was in spate in Bhadkot village of Dhauntari sub-tehsil of the district. Officials from District Disaster Control Room said that the boy’s body was found about 4 kilometres from the spot during the search rescue operation carried out by the local police and State Disaster Response Force.

According to the information received from the District Disaster Control Room, the water level of the Jalkur river increased suddenly due to heavy rain on Wednesday.

Waterlogging was reported from many areas across the district after heavy rainfall. The local police had also rescued animals stranded in the waterlogged areas of the district.

In its weather bulletin issued on Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert, asking the administration to be prepared for any disasters. The MeT department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, with intense spells, at isolated places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Chamoli districts of the state.

It further predicted heavy rainfall with intense spells to occur at isolated places in Nainital and Pauri districts. Lightning may also occur at isolated places in the state on Thursday, the weather department stated.