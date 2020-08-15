13-year-old girl rescued in J-K, police say she was being forced to marry 35-year-old

Six people have ben arrested in connection with the case.

The police in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday rescued a 13-year-old girl, who was being married to a 35-year-old man in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district.

The cops have also arrested six people, including the parents of the girl.

“We got information from the sarpanch of Katwalt village that a minor girl was being forcibly married at Gaghote with a 35-year-old man. A police team immediately raided the place and sought proof of date of birth of the minor girl in which it was found that the she was only 13,” Udhampur SSP Sargun Shukla said.

The police team led by SHO Ramnagar immediately arrested six people including the girl’s parents, would-be husband and in-laws for solemnising the marriage of the minor girl.

A case under Section 9/10/11 of the prohibition of child marriage act was registered at Ramnagar police station.

“After being rescued, the girl was handed over to her maternal aunt Shano Devi through Child Welfare Committee in Udhampur because the girl requested to be sent with her,” said the SSP.

Police lauded the sarpanch for playing the role of a responsible citizen and public representative and thanked him for his support.