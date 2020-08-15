Sections
Home / India News / 13-year-old girl rescued in J-K, police say she was being forced to marry 35-year-old

13-year-old girl rescued in J-K, police say she was being forced to marry 35-year-old

Police lauded the sarpanch for playing the role of a responsible citizen and public representative and thanked him for his support.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 12:35 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Jammu

Six people have ben arrested in connection with the case.

The police in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday rescued a 13-year-old girl, who was being married to a 35-year-old man in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district.

The cops have also arrested six people, including the parents of the girl.

“We got information from the sarpanch of Katwalt village that a minor girl was being forcibly married at Gaghote with a 35-year-old man. A police team immediately raided the place and sought proof of date of birth of the minor girl in which it was found that the she was only 13,” Udhampur SSP Sargun Shukla said.

The police team led by SHO Ramnagar immediately arrested six people including the girl’s parents, would-be husband and in-laws for solemnising the marriage of the minor girl.



A case under Section 9/10/11 of the prohibition of child marriage act was registered at Ramnagar police station.

“After being rescued, the girl was handed over to her maternal aunt Shano Devi through Child Welfare Committee in Udhampur because the girl requested to be sent with her,” said the SSP.

Police lauded the sarpanch for playing the role of a responsible citizen and public representative and thanked him for his support.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FWICE urges Nawazuddin to opt out of Jogira Sara Ra Ra
Aug 15, 2020 12:32 IST
Karnataka CM vows to build ‘Kalyana Rajya’, asks people not to fear Covid
Aug 15, 2020 12:31 IST
Kriti, Ankita, sister Shweta lead global prayer service for Sushant
Aug 15, 2020 12:25 IST
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
Aug 15, 2020 12:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.