135 CRPF troopers in Delhi test positive for Covid-19, set off alarm bells in MHA

The CRPF faced the brunt of the virus due to an order by the medical wing of the battalion saying that asymptotic officers can join the work in five days against the government mandated 14-day quarantine.

Updated: May 02, 2020 21:53 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by: Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

All the infected troopers belong to the 31st battalion of the CRPF. (PTI)

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials claimed on Saturday that 135 of its troopers from the 31st battalion have tested positive for coronavirus which is worrying for the paramilitary force.

Four hundred and eighty troopers of the battalion have been quarantined. The test results of 22 more troopers are awaited while the rest have been cleared.

The high numbers of troopers getting infected has alarm bells ringing at the ministry of home affairs (MHA) which oversees all internal security and law and order duties in the country.

Follow coronavirus latest updates here.



According to an official, the ministry has sought a reply from the paramilitary force on how the disease has spread to such a level.



Troopers of the CRPF battalion are currently admitted at a Delhi government isolation facility in Mandoli after their colleague - a Sub Inspector from Assam, died on Tuesday at Safdarjung hospital due to the infection. It is suspected that the deceased jawan and others in the battalion got infected through a nursing assistant.

The CRPF faced the brunt of the virus due to an order issued by the medical wing of the battalion saying that asymptomatic officers can join the work in five days. This was in violation of government mandated 14- day quarantine period for everyone.

“The test results are gradually coming. So far, in almost 10-12 days, 135 personnel have been tested positive. However, most of them are asymptotic,” said an official who didn’t wish to be named.

